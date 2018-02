Sale Of Weinstein Company Paused After NY Attorney General Files Lawsuit Hours before a sale was to be announced, the New York Attorney General sued the Weinstein Company. The suit aims to compensate company employees who were victims of Harvey Weinstein's alleged sexual abuse — or part of a hostile workplace. It appears to have killed the sale for now.

