Carnival Is Underway In Brazil, So It's Time To 'Let The Chicken Out' Brazilians say carnival is about dropping your inhibitions and letting your emotions out. To do that three generations of one large, extended family prepare to 'let their inner chicken out," in an annual exercise that acts as a release valve for the pressures of life.

