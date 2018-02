Artist Amy Sherald Discusses Portrait Of Former First Lady Michelle Obama New, official portraits of former president Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama were unveiled Monday. NPR's Ari Shaprio speaks with Amy Sherald, the Baltimore-based artist who painted the former first lady's portrait. Sherald is known for painting African-Americans in gray tones.

Artist Amy Sherald Discusses Portrait Of Former First Lady Michelle Obama National Artist Amy Sherald Discusses Portrait Of Former First Lady Michelle Obama Artist Amy Sherald Discusses Portrait Of Former First Lady Michelle Obama Audio will be available later today. New, official portraits of former president Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama were unveiled Monday. NPR's Ari Shaprio speaks with Amy Sherald, the Baltimore-based artist who painted the former first lady's portrait. Sherald is known for painting African-Americans in gray tones. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor