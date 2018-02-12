Looking At George Papadopoulos' Connections In The Russia Investigation
The name "George Papadopoulos" became associated with Donald Trump in March of 2016, when the then-presidential candidate listed him among his foreign policy team. Now, nearly two years later, Papadopoulos has pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI, and is believed to be the reason for the start of the Russia investigation.