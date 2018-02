Power Restoration In Puerto Rico Experiences Setback With Blackout in San Juan In Puerto Rico, an explosion at a major power substation plunged San Juan and the surrounding areas back into darkness on Sunday. The blackout was a further setback in the ongoing efforts to restore power to the island.

