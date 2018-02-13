Accessibility links
'Love and Marriage in Mumbai' In honor of Valentine's Day this week, a look at what happens AFTER you get married. Sam talks to PBS reporter and author Liz Flock about her new book, The Heart is a Shifting Sea: Love and Marriage in Mumbai. Liz spent about 10 years following three Indian couples in both love and arranged marriages. In a country that is rapidly changing, how do those changes impact marriage? Email the show at samsanders@npr.org or tweet @NPRItsBeenAMin with your feedback.
'Love and Marriage in Mumbai'

Listen · 39:28
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/585157261/585246450" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
  • Transcript
It's Been a Minute with Sam Sanders

