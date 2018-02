News Brief: Senate Panel Hearing, Iraq Aid Conference The Senate Intelligence Committee focuses on threats to the nation's security during a Tuesday hearing. And, Kuwait hosts a conference on getting aid to rebuild Iraq now that ISIS has been driven out.

News Brief: Senate Panel Hearing, Iraq Aid Conference