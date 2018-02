Years Of Corruption Exposed During Trial Of Baltimore Police Detectives Two detectives were convicted of corruption for, among other things, stealing illegal drugs and selling them for personal profit. Four ex-detectives, who had pleaded guilty, testified against them.

Years Of Corruption Exposed During Trial Of Baltimore Police Detectives Law Years Of Corruption Exposed During Trial Of Baltimore Police Detectives Years Of Corruption Exposed During Trial Of Baltimore Police Detectives Audio will be available later today. Two detectives were convicted of corruption for, among other things, stealing illegal drugs and selling them for personal profit. Four ex-detectives, who had pleaded guilty, testified against them. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor