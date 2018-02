Heads Of U.S. Intelligence Agencies To Testify Before Senate Panel Considering the Russia investigation, spy tragedies, intrigue overseas and memo mania, it could be a big show during the hearing by the Senate intelligence committee.

Heads Of U.S. Intelligence Agencies To Testify Before Senate Panel Audio will be available later today. Considering the Russia investigation, spy tragedies, intrigue overseas and memo mania, it could be a big show during the hearing by the Senate intelligence committee.