Obama Portraits Unveiled At National Portrait Gallery Portraits of ex-President Obama and Michelle Obama were revealed at the National Portrait Gallery in Washington, D.C. Steve Inskeep talks to Kehinde Wiley about his portrait of the former president.

Obama Portraits Unveiled At National Portrait Gallery Obama Portraits Unveiled At National Portrait Gallery Obama Portraits Unveiled At National Portrait Gallery Audio will be available later today. Portraits of ex-President Obama and Michelle Obama were revealed at the National Portrait Gallery in Washington, D.C. Steve Inskeep talks to Kehinde Wiley about his portrait of the former president. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor