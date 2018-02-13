Mayor Of Findlay, Ohio Says Trump's Infrastructure Plan Could Help City Address Flooding NPR's Mary Louise Kelly speaks with Republican Mayor Lydia Mihalik of Findlay, Ohio, about President Trump's infrastructure budget. Mihalik talked with Trump in person about her town's need for funding to mitigate flooding on the Blanchard River. She says she has private investors interested in the project.

