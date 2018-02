South Africa's Ruling Party Demands That Country's President Resign The ruling party in South Africa has demanded the country's scandal-tainted president resign immediately "for the sake of the country." President Jacob Zuma, who is facing multiple corruption allegations, has not yet responded to the demand.

