How Ranchera Music Helped 1 Woman Fall In Love With Her Mexican Culture
Before Valentine's Day, love is in the air. But sometimes, love hurts. It's a harsh reality that many Mexicans deal with by listening to rancheras. They're those songs you can put on when you've had a couple of tequilas and you just need a good cry. NPR talks with one young woman who found a connection to her ancestors through the sounds of guitars and tears.