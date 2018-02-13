Accessibility links

How Ranchera Music Helped 1 Woman Fall In Love With Her Mexican Culture Before Valentine's Day, love is in the air. But sometimes, love hurts. It's a harsh reality that many Mexicans deal with by listening to rancheras. They're those songs you can put on when you've had a couple of tequilas and you just need a good cry. NPR talks with one young woman who found a connection to her ancestors through the sounds of guitars and tears.
NPR logo How Ranchera Music Helped 1 Woman Fall In Love With Her Mexican Culture

Race

How Ranchera Music Helped 1 Woman Fall In Love With Her Mexican Culture

How Ranchera Music Helped 1 Woman Fall In Love With Her Mexican Culture

Audio will be available later today.
Heard on All Things Considered

Before Valentine's Day, love is in the air. But sometimes, love hurts. It's a harsh reality that many Mexicans deal with by listening to rancheras. They're those songs you can put on when you've had a couple of tequilas and you just need a good cry. NPR talks with one young woman who found a connection to her ancestors through the sounds of guitars and tears.