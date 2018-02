Democratic Sen. Bob Menendez Discusses Obstacles In Immigration Debate Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J., is part of the so-called "Gang of Six" — a group of six Republicans and Democrats from the Senate who have been working on a DACA deal for months. He speaks with NPR's Ari Shapiro about what he hopes will come out of this week's immigration debate, what the most challenging obstacles to a deal still are and what he thinks consensus can be reached on.