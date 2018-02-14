For Valentine's Day, Romance Writers Share Their Favorite Moments

The romance of emojis (really)

One of my favorite romantic moments is from Courtney Milan's contemporary romance, Hold Me. The romance itself is an amazingly crafted story: Chemistry professor Jay and apocalypse blogger Maria meet and instantly (and believably) dislike each other. Jay is being a jerk, and Maria has a very low jerk tolerance. But Jay and Maria have online personas, Actual Physicist and Em, and those personas chat constantly and like each other very much — maybe too much for either of them to handle. After Jay and Maria, as their online selves, open up to one another about past trauma, Jay responds to Maria with emojis of things he has learned she loves over the course of their online relationship:

"I send her an emoji string: a heart, a bowl of soup, and heels.

Sorry, I append. Bad at words.

No, she types. I'm pretty sure that's emoji for 'hold me.'"

There is something super romantic about two people trying to figure out themselves and each other, and Jay figuring out the exact right thing to say in that moment, even if he doesn't have the words. Technology and text messaging are often seen as cold and divisive, pulling people away from "real" interactions, but this is such a tender and revelatory moment for these characters — and one that couldn't have taken place face to face for them.

— Alyssa Cole, author of A Princess in Theory