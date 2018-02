Shaun White Wins Third Gold Medal American snowboarder Shaun White had a dazzling final run to reclaim gold in the men's halfpipe — his third gold.

Shaun White Wins Third Gold Medal Sports Shaun White Wins Third Gold Medal Shaun White Wins Third Gold Medal Audio will be available later today. American snowboarder Shaun White had a dazzling final run to reclaim gold in the men's halfpipe — his third gold. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor