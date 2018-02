Folk Musician Tom Rapp Dies At 70 Tom Rapp, the founder of the 1960s folk outfit Pearls Before Swine, has died. He went on to become a civil rights attorney and his music enjoyed a revival in the 1990s.

Tom Rapp, the founder of the 1960s folk outfit Pearls Before Swine, has died. He went on to become a civil rights attorney and his music enjoyed a revival in the 1990s.