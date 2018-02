New Legislation To Outlaw Failing To Report Sexual Abuse In Olympic Sports President Trump is expected to sign legislation that makes failure to report sexual assault in Olympic sports a crime. It's a response to the biggest sex abuse scandal in U.S. sports history.

