Accessibility links

While Celebrating His Olympic Gold, Shaun White Faces Sexual Misconduct Questions Snowboarder Shaun White took home Olympic gold on Tuesday, but the celebratory mood took a turn when White was asked about sexual misconduct allegations during a press conference. NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with Tara Sullivan of the Boston Globe and Mark Zeigler of the San Diego Union Tribune, both who are in South Korea, about that juxtaposition.
NPR logo

While Celebrating His Olympic Gold, Shaun White Faces Sexual Misconduct Questions

Listen · 4:27
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/585841190/585841191" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
While Celebrating His Olympic Gold, Shaun White Faces Sexual Misconduct Questions

Sports

While Celebrating His Olympic Gold, Shaun White Faces Sexual Misconduct Questions

While Celebrating His Olympic Gold, Shaun White Faces Sexual Misconduct Questions

Listen · 4:27
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/585841190/585841191" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Heard on All Things Considered

Snowboarder Shaun White took home Olympic gold on Tuesday, but the celebratory mood took a turn when White was asked about sexual misconduct allegations during a press conference. NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with Tara Sullivan of the Boston Globe and Mark Zeigler of the San Diego Union Tribune, both who are in South Korea, about that juxtaposition.