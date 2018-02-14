While Celebrating His Olympic Gold, Shaun White Faces Sexual Misconduct Questions
Snowboarder Shaun White took home Olympic gold on Tuesday, but the celebratory mood took a turn when White was asked about sexual misconduct allegations during a press conference. NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with Tara Sullivan of the Boston Globe and Mark Zeigler of the San Diego Union Tribune, both who are in South Korea, about that juxtaposition.