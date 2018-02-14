Republican Sen. David Perdue Outlines What He Sees As Immigration Debate Priorities
Sen. David Perdue, R-Ga., is a key conservative in the Senate immigration debate. He is among a group of lawmakers who want to see changes to the nation's legal, family-based immigration rules and the diversity visa lottery program. NPR's Ari Shapiro speaks with Perdue about his priorities as the immigration debate continues this week.