Republican Sen. David Perdue Outlines What He Sees As Immigration Debate Priorities Sen. David Perdue, R-Ga., is a key conservative in the Senate immigration debate. He is among a group of lawmakers who want to see changes to the nation's legal, family-based immigration rules and the diversity visa lottery program. NPR's Ari Shapiro speaks with Perdue about his priorities as the immigration debate continues this week.
Heard on All Things Considered

Sen. David Perdue, R-Ga., is a key conservative in the Senate immigration debate. He is among a group of lawmakers who want to see changes to the nation's legal, family-based immigration rules and the diversity visa lottery program. NPR's Ari Shapiro speaks with Perdue about his priorities as the immigration debate continues this week.

