News Brief: Florida School Shooting, Latest On Immigration Plan In Parkland, Florida, 17 people were killed and a suspect is in custody. And, Thursday appears to be the last day for senators to come up with an immigration deal before their next recess begins.

News Brief: Florida School Shooting, Latest On Immigration Plan News Brief: Florida School Shooting, Latest On Immigration Plan News Brief: Florida School Shooting, Latest On Immigration Plan Audio will be available later today. In Parkland, Florida, 17 people were killed and a suspect is in custody. And, Thursday appears to be the last day for senators to come up with an immigration deal before their next recess begins. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor