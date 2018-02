Deadly Florida School Shooting Is The Latest Added To The List At least 17 people were killed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida Wednesday — the deadliest school shooting since a gunman opened fire at Sandy Hook Elementary in Newtown, Conn.

