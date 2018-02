Sounds Of Balloons Popping Were Shots Fom Florida School Shooter's Gun Many students said they thought they heard Valentine's Day balloons popping. Instead, it was a gunman at a South Florida high school. Seventeen people were killed and a former student was arrested.

