School Safety Training Program Founder On Preparing For A Shooting Following Wednesday's shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, Steve Inskeep talks to Greg Crane, founder of ALICE, a school safety training program that is used across the country.

