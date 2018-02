Mikaela Shiffrin, Of The U.S., Wins Gold In Women's Giant Slalom U.S. skier Mikaela Shiffrin won an Olympic gold medal in the giant slalom on Thursday. It's her second career Olympic title. At the 2014 Sochi Games, Shiffrin won the slalom — a title she will defend Friday.

