Dedicated Trump Supporter Is Concerned By Rob Porter Scandal Rachel Martin talks to Scottie Nell Hughes, who stood by the president after women accused him of sexual assault. She's critical of the administration's handling of assault allegations against Porter.

Dedicated Trump Supporter Is Concerned By Rob Porter Scandal Dedicated Trump Supporter Is Concerned By Rob Porter Scandal Dedicated Trump Supporter Is Concerned By Rob Porter Scandal Audio will be available later today. Rachel Martin talks to Scottie Nell Hughes, who stood by the president after women accused him of sexual assault. She's critical of the administration's handling of assault allegations against Porter. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor