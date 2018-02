For His Book 'Directorate S,' Journalist Steve Coll Dives Into Pakistan's Spy Agency NPR's Mary Louise Kelly speaks with Steve Coll, dean of the Columbia School of Journalism, about his new book, Directorate S: The C.I.A and America's Secret Wars in Afghanistan and Pakistan, 2001-2016. The book picks up the narrative of the CIA from where Coll's previous book Ghost Wars left off.