The Thistle & Shamrock: ThistleRadio Classics

Enlarge this image toggle caption Genevieve Stevenson/Courtesy of the artist Genevieve Stevenson/Courtesy of the artist

This week, from ThistleRadio's award-winning 24-hour music channel, we span the decades with classic, bedrock tracks of our playlist along with some of the newer artists helping to redefine the sound of today's Celtic-rooted music. Artists include Kris Drever, Dervish, and the Bothy Band. Enjoy.