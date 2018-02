Tillerson Tries To Mend Relations In Turkey Secretary of State Rex Tillerson met with Turkish Prime Minister Recep Tayyip Erdogan for more than three hours on Thursday. Recent relations between the U.S. and Turkey have become more strained.

