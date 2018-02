'The Year Of The Dog' Begins Festivities have begun across the world for the lunar new year. Friday marks the beginning of the Year of the Dog in China.

'The Year Of The Dog' Begins
Festivities have begun across the world for the lunar new year. Friday marks the beginning of the Year of the Dog in China.