Remembering The 17 Victims Who Died In This Week's School Shooting

As the nation looks for ways to honor the victims of this week's school shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., we offer a remembrance of those who died.

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

OK. We now have the names of all 17 victims who died in the shooting at a Florida high school this week. Here they are.

Alyssa Alhadeff, 14 years old. Her mom wrote on Facebook that she was a talented soccer player, a creative writer and had an amazing personality.

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Scott Beigel was 35 years old. He was a teacher who opened his classroom door to let in more students to hide. A student, Kelsey Friend, told CNN, if his family is watching this, please know your son or your brother was an amazing person. And I'm alive today because of him.

GREENE: Martin Duque Anguiano, 14 years old. He was a freshman. His brother shared Instagram photos of them laughing and posing.

MARTIN: Nicholas Dworet. He was 17 years old. He had earned an academic scholarship to the University of Indianapolis, and he was going to swim there in the fall.

GREENE: Aaron Feis was 37 years old. He was reportedly shot while he was shielding students from gunfire. He was the assistant football coach.

MARTIN: Fourteen-year-old Jaime Guttenberg. Her father wrote on Facebook that he was broken after the shooting.

GREENE: Chris Hixon was 49 years old. He was the school's wrestling coach. We are told he died after he raced to the scene of the shooting to help students.

MARTIN: Fifteen-year-old Luke Hoyer. Luke was a basketball fan. And his cousin told The New York Times he had a huge heart.

GREENE: Fourteen-year-old Cara Loughran. She loved the beach, her family says. Her aunt wrote on Facebook, I beg you to do something. This cannot happen to other people's families.

MARTIN: Gina Montalto. She was 14 years old. Her mom said she brightened any room she entered.

GREENE: Joaquin Oliver was 17. He loved to write poetry and play basketball, his friends tell us.

MARTIN: Alaina Petty. She was 14 years old. Her church said it is impossible to sum up all that she was. She was part of a church cleanup crew after Hurricane Irma.

GREENE: Meadow Pollack was 18. She was a senior who planned to attend Lynn University in Boca Raton. Her dad said she had, quote, "everything going for her."

MARTIN: Helena Ramsay. She was 17 years old. A family member wrote on Facebook that she was relentlessly motivated and brought the best out in all who knew her.

GREENE: Alex Schachter was 14. He played the trombone in the marching band. His dad said he was a sweetheart of a kid.

MARTIN: Carmen Schentrup. She was 16 years old and was a National Merit Scholarship semifinalist.

GREENE: And Peter Wang was 15. He was in the junior ROTC. His cousin told the Miami Herald that during the shooting, he had been holding a door open for other students to escape.

