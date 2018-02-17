Panel Questions

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Right now, panel, it is time for you to answer some questions about this week's news. Liz, there has been some real drama over at the Winter Games in South Korea. Jamaica's women's bobsled coach quit right before the competition started. It's a problem, in part, because they'll miss her experience. But more to the point, she took what with her when she left?

LIZ MIELE: The bobsleds?

SAGAL: Exactly right.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: She literally took her bobsled and went home...

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: ...Leaving four Jamaican bobsledders with nothing.

MIELE: How do you - is that a carry on? How do you do that?

SAGAL: I don't know. But the four - the Jamaican women's bobsled team's going to be the first bobsled team to arrive at the bottom of the run in an Uber.

MIELE: Yeah.

(LAUGHTER)

FAITH SALIE: Did they get to compete? Surely, someone would have let them use a sled - borrow a sled.

SAGAL: I hope so. Otherwise, they just pick whoever's biggest, and they jump on her, and they just go.

(LAUGHTER)

MIELE: Is this the female reboot of "Cool Runnings"?

MO ROCCA: Of "Cool Runnings."

SAGAL: I know. It was - you know, I mean, "Cool Runnings" was based on a real thing, and the Jamaican bobsled team continues to this day.

ROCCA: This is more like Cruel Runnings.

SAGAL: Exactly.

SALIE: Yeah.

(LAUGHTER)

SALIE: Because I heard a story about a Russian luger - is that how one says it?

SAGAL: Yes.

SALIE: Who loaned his luge to an American athlete, and it was too small, but the act of offering was very sportsmanlike.

SAGAL: That's true.

MIELE: Also, how do you get all the way to Korea without the thing you need?

SAGAL: Have you ever checked a luge on United Airlines, Liz?

(LAUGHTER)

MIELE: Well, if you call it your comfort luge, they'll let it on.

SALIE: Yeah, yeah.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: It actually makes it very convenient when United Airlines drags you off because...

(LAUGHTER, APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: ...You just get in it.

(SOUNDBITE OF LEO ARNAUD'S "BUGLER'S DREAM")

