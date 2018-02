Politics In The News: Gun-Violence Restraining Order The Florida school shooting has again ignited debate over gun control. David Greene talks to David French, senior writer at the National Review, about the idea of a gun-violence restraining order.

Politics In The News: Gun-Violence Restraining Order Politics In The News: Gun-Violence Restraining Order Politics In The News: Gun-Violence Restraining Order Audio will be available later today. The Florida school shooting has again ignited debate over gun control. David Greene talks to David French, senior writer at the National Review, about the idea of a gun-violence restraining order. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor