Examining How Constant Exposure To Mass Tragedy Effects People NPR's Rachel Martin talks Dr. Sandro Galea, dean of Boston University School of Public Health, about how people can be affected by constant exposure to mass tragedy.

Examining How Constant Exposure To Mass Tragedy Effects People Examining How Constant Exposure To Mass Tragedy Effects People Examining How Constant Exposure To Mass Tragedy Effects People Audio will be available later today. NPR's Rachel Martin talks Dr. Sandro Galea, dean of Boston University School of Public Health, about how people can be affected by constant exposure to mass tragedy. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor