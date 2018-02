Pa. Lawmakers Face Deadline To Redraw Congressional Districts Monday is the deadline the state's highest court gave itself to either pick new maps from a number of submissions, or draw its own. State GOP leaders think the court's actions are unconstitutional.

Pa. Lawmakers Face Deadline To Redraw Congressional Districts Pa. Lawmakers Face Deadline To Redraw Congressional Districts Pa. Lawmakers Face Deadline To Redraw Congressional Districts Audio will be available later today. Monday is the deadline the state's highest court gave itself to either pick new maps from a number of submissions, or draw its own. State GOP leaders think the court's actions are unconstitutional. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor