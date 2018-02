Idaho Ski Club Postcard Chic ski resorts may seem the natural destination for downhill enthusiasts. Years ago, North America sprouted many little volunteer run ski clubs like Bald Mountain in Idaho.

Idaho Ski Club Postcard National Idaho Ski Club Postcard Idaho Ski Club Postcard Audio will be available later today. Chic ski resorts may seem the natural destination for downhill enthusiasts. Years ago, North America sprouted many little volunteer run ski clubs like Bald Mountain in Idaho. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor