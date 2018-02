Bank Theft Brazilian Style In Rio de Janeiro, thieves are robbing banks by blowing them up. The country's president is putting the military in charge of security there.

Bank Theft Brazilian Style News Bank Theft Brazilian Style Bank Theft Brazilian Style Audio will be available later today. In Rio de Janeiro, thieves are robbing banks by blowing them up. The country's president is putting the military in charge of security there. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor