'New York Magazine': Do You Believe Anita Hill Now? NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to Jill Abramson, who writes in "New York Magazine" about the long-standing sexual harassment allegations against Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas. She argues that it might be time to remove him from the bench.

'New York Magazine': Do You Believe Anita Hill Now? 'New York Magazine': Do You Believe Anita Hill Now? 'New York Magazine': Do You Believe Anita Hill Now? Audio will be available later today. NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to Jill Abramson, who writes in "New York Magazine" about the long-standing sexual harassment allegations against Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas. She argues that it might be time to remove him from the bench. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor