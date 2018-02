Pyeongchang Olympics Could Be The Least Watched Games Ever The International Olympic Committee has announced changes in its viewership numbers — including a major shift toward streaming on devices — since the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi.

Pyeongchang Olympics Could Be The Least Watched Games Ever Pyeongchang Olympics Could Be The Least Watched Games Ever Pyeongchang Olympics Could Be The Least Watched Games Ever Audio will be available later today. The International Olympic Committee has announced changes in its viewership numbers — including a major shift toward streaming on devices — since the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor