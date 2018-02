Trump Considers Improving Background Check System For Gun Purchases The White House signaled a willingness by President Trump to consider changes to the background check process for gun purchases following last week's school shooting. There may be new pressure ahead with plans for the president to hold listening sessions with students and meet with law enforcement officials this week.

