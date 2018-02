Critics Raise Questions About Donald Trump Jr.'s Visit To India Donald Trump Jr. is scheduled to give a foreign policy speech in front of prominent politicians, after promoting his family's real estate projects across the country.

Critics Raise Questions About Donald Trump Jr.'s Visit To India Critics Raise Questions About Donald Trump Jr.'s Visit To India Critics Raise Questions About Donald Trump Jr.'s Visit To India Audio will be available later today. Donald Trump Jr. is scheduled to give a foreign policy speech in front of prominent politicians, after promoting his family's real estate projects across the country. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor