Distracted Employees Ram Into Glass Doors At Apple's New Campus

Workers are moving into a new circular building with a lot of glass doors. Some employees who walk while looking down at their phones have been ramming into the doors, according to reports.

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. You know, Apple's new campus in California looks stunning. It's this circular building with a ton of glass. But glass can be a problem at a company where employees often walk around while staring down at their iPhones. Bloomberg is reporting that Apple employees have been ramming into glass doors a lot. Some thought they solved this problem by sticking Post-it notes on the doors, but they were taken down because apparently, they detracted from the beautiful design. It's MORNING EDITION.

Copyright © 2018 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR contractor, and produced using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.