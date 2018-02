Hidden Brain: Airline Delays A study finds that flight delays and late arrivals have gone down since 1990. At the same time, airlines have increased scheduled flight times because flights are taking longer, and more time is spent taxiing.

Hidden Brain: Airline Delays Hidden Brain: Airline Delays Hidden Brain: Airline Delays Audio will be available later today. A study finds that flight delays and late arrivals have gone down since 1990. At the same time, airlines have increased scheduled flight times because flights are taking longer, and more time is spent taxiing. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor