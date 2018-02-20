Former FBI Assistant Director On What Went Wrong With Tip About Florida Shooter Less than a month ago someone close to the Parkland shooter contacted the FBI to report his gun ownership, desire to kill people and the potential to conduct a school shooting. The FBI now says that tip never made it out of its central call center to be acted upon. NPR's Ari Shapiro speaks with former FBI assistant director Ron Hosko about what the FBI's processes are for handling tips from the public, and what needs assessing in the aftermath of the Parkland school shooting.