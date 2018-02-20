Trump's Responses To Florida Shooting And WH Scandals Under Scrutiny
President Trump responded to the indictment of Russian nationals over interference in the 2016 campaign with tweets blaming President Obama for not stopping the interference and insisting it did not change the outcome of the election. Trump's responses to the shooting in Florida and recent White House scandals are also under scrutiny.