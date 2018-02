Fergie Apologizes After Her National Anthem Rendition Goes Wrong The National Anthem is easy to get wrong, and pop star Fergie's rendition before Sunday's NBA All-Star game was all sorts of wrong. The Grammy winner said afterwards she was trying to do something new with her slower, jazzier version.

Fergie Apologizes After Her National Anthem Rendition Goes Wrong

The National Anthem is easy to get wrong, and pop star Fergie's rendition before Sunday's NBA All-Star game was all sorts of wrong. The Grammy winner said afterwards she was trying to do something new with her slower, jazzier version.