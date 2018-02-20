Russian Bots Are Spreading False Information After The Florida Shooting It's known that Russian groups used Facebook and other social media platforms to spread false information during the 2016 election, but now Russian bots are doing the same after the Florida shooting. So, how are tech giants thinking about tackling these issues and making sure the same thing doesn't happen in this year's midterm election?

Russian Bots Are Spreading False Information After The Florida Shooting Technology Russian Bots Are Spreading False Information After The Florida Shooting Russian Bots Are Spreading False Information After The Florida Shooting Audio will be available later today. It's known that Russian groups used Facebook and other social media platforms to spread false information during the 2016 election, but now Russian bots are doing the same after the Florida shooting. So, how are tech giants thinking about tackling these issues and making sure the same thing doesn't happen in this year's midterm election? NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor