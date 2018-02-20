U.S. Officials Say Scheduled Transfer Of Guantanamo Bay Detainee Is Not Happening Yet There are six detainees cleared for release from Guantanamo Bay. One was scheduled to be transferred to Saudi Arabian custody Tuesday, but U.S. officials now say that's not happening. The five others have been awaiting placement in a third country for years, but the State Department office assigned to place them remains vacant.

U.S. Officials Say Scheduled Transfer Of Guantanamo Bay Detainee Is Not Happening Yet National Security