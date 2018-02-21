'Today In 1968' Replays A Historic Year — On Twitter
There's no question that 1968 was a pivotal year in civil rights history. In 1968, Martin Luther King, Jr., was assassinated as he stood on the balcony of a hotel in Memphis; the Fair Housing Act was passed; two U.S. athletes, Tommie Smith and John Carlos, took a stand and raised their fists in a monumental salute at the 1968 Summer Olympics; and Star Trek aired the first intergalactic and interracial on-screen kiss. All this, while the U.S. was embroiled in the Vietnam War.
Now, 50 years later, a team of NPR research librarians, social media producers and reporters are capturing those moments and more with our Twitter project, @todayin1968. Through that account, we'll tweet news and articles from 1968 as if it were all happening today. In addition to major events, we'll share "everyday" parts of life — like the change in price for stamps or Billboard hits.
This is a revival of NPR's project from five years ago, @todayin1963.
Follow along on Twitter as we rediscover 1968. Let us know if there are any key dates, events or people that we should be on the lookout for. Send us a tweet at @todayin1968.
Here are some tweets from @todayin1968:
3,000 women, including Rep. Jeannette Rankin and Coretta Scott King, marched in Washington, D.C., yesterday to protest the Vietnam War.— Today In 1968 (@TodayIn1968) January 16, 2018
President Lyndon B. Johnson has signed the Bilingual Education Act, which will use federal funds to create programs for students with limited English speaking abilities.— Today In 1968 (@TodayIn1968) January 2, 2018
A Viet Cong guerrilla attack on the U.S. Embassy in Saigon ended this morning. At least five Americans were killed. https://t.co/j4GBKzY1lP— Today In 1968 (@TodayIn1968) January 31, 2018